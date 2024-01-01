$23,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$23,987
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,402KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJFBG8FC224240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,402 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUM W/GREY PKTS -inc: Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS Goodyear Brand Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT Stingray 70th anniversary 12,320 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner 39,998 KM $48,987 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 123,810 KM $24,987 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Knight Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,987
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee