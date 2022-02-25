2015 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 4 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8360610

8360610 Stock #: B2639B

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,441 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.