2015 Mitsubishi RVR

72,441 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

RVR GT

RVR GT

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,441KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8360610
  • Stock #: B2639B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, 2.0L I4 SFI DO

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

