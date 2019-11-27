2015 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- RamBox Cargo Management System
- 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
- Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
- WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
- TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
- Black Forest Green Pearl
- MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares Bright Front & Rear Bumpers
- GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
- ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
- Requires Subscription
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Low Back Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports Ash Tray Lamp ...
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Body Colour Grille Accent Fender Flares Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Transfer Case Skid P...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.