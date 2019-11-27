Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,056KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4371717
  • Stock #: T9279
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8FS609640
Exterior Colour
Black Forest Green Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • RamBox Cargo Management System
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Monotone Paint Application w/Outdoorsman
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
  • Black Forest Green Pearl
  • MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares Bright Front & Rear Bumpers
  • GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
  • Requires Subscription
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Low Back Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports Ash Tray Lamp ...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers Body Colour Grille Accent Fender Flares Black Door Handles Outdoorsman Badging Transfer Case Skid P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 31,064 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V Tour...
 105,748 KM
$28,987 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L
 59,568 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Send A Message