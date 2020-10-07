Menu
2015 RAM 1500

74,633 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Prairie Auto Sales

306-693-1207

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

2015 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,633KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6002442
  Stock #: PAS158
  VIN: 1C6RR7GT6FS533268

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # PAS158
  Mileage 74,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Spray in Bedliner
Class IV Receiver Hitch
RamBox Cargo Management System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
BLACK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Power Heat Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Lamps Trailer Brake Control
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
GVWR: 3 130 KGS (6 900 LBS)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Next Generation Engine Controller GVWR: 3 130 kgs (6 900 lbs) Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Folding Flat Load Floor Storage 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Full Length Floor Console Low Back Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat USB Charging Ports Ash Tray Lamp ...
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Trailer Tow Mirrors
WHEELS: 20 X 8 ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Locking Lug Nuts Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Overhead Console Universal Garage Door Opener Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors 7 TFT Instrument Cluster Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Underhood Lamp Auto Dimming ...
SLT PLUS DECOR GROUP -inc: Bright/Bright Billets Grille Dual Rear Exhaust Fog Lamps Wheels: 20 x 8 Aluminum Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Locking Lug Nuts Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Luxury Group Overhead Console Universal Garage Door Opene...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

