2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,881KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5FC468077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # L0227A
- Mileage 121,881 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn CVT LE, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
