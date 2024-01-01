Menu
Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn CVT LE, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

2015 Toyota Corolla

121,881 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

11957244

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,881KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5FC468077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # L0227A
  • Mileage 121,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn CVT LE, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2015 Toyota Corolla