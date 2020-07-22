Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Highlander

0 KM

Details Description Features

$29,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,599

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 5653779
  2. 5653779
  3. 5653779
  4. 5653779
  5. 5653779
  6. 5653779
  7. 5653779
  8. 5653779
  9. 5653779
  10. 5653779
  11. 5653779
  12. 5653779
  13. 5653779
  14. 5653779
  15. 5653779
  16. 5653779
  17. 5653779
  18. 5653779
  19. 5653779
  20. 5653779
  21. 5653779
  22. 5653779
  23. 5653779
  24. 5653779
  25. 5653779
  26. 5653779
  27. 5653779
  28. 5653779
  29. 5653779
  30. 5653779
  31. 5653779
  32. 5653779
  33. 5653779
  34. 5653779
Contact Seller

$29,599

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5653779
  • Stock #: 2092021
  • VIN: 5tddkrfh4fs201340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 16,327 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 11,245 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory