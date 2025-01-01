Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

139,553 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

13162642

2015 Toyota RAV4

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,553KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV5FW251860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 139,553 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

$17,995

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2015 Toyota RAV4