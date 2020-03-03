Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD, Taylor Certified

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD, Taylor Certified

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  119,865KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4713219
  Stock #: 7910
  VIN: 2T3BFREVXFW402337
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Ready to go with all the base power features plus Bluetooth and back up camera not to mention Toyota quality and reliability need i say more... Under $20,000 this is a bargain. Come see us for a test drive today with our on site financing you can drive it home at Moose Jaw Toyota 1743 Main St N

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

