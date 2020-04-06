2016 Chevrolet Trax

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
This low km Chevrolet Trax is well equipped with Cruise Control, Steering wheel controls, 7"touch screen, rear vision camera. ***Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3