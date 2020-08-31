Menu
2016 Ford Expedition

137,145 KM

Details Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2016 Ford Expedition

2016 Ford Expedition

Platinum

2016 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

Sale Price

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,145KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5759658
  • Stock #: R4123A
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT1GEF05248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Roof Rack
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Window grid antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Navigation System
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front license plate bracket
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Rear cupholder
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Automatic Equalizer
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Grille w/Chrome Bar
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Regular Amplifier
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
250 Amp Alternator
Fixed Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
BLIS Blind Spot Sensor
Smart Device Integration
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
106 L Fuel Tank
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
78-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
1620# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 3,411 kgs (7520 lbs)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Fuel Capacity: 106L
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

