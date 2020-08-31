2016 Ford Expedition

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Roof Rack Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Window grid antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel POWER RUNNING BOARDS Woodgrain Interior Trim Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Navigation System Trailer Wiring Harness Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics PERIMETER ALARM Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front license plate bracket Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column 3.31 AXLE RATIO Rear cupholder Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Trunk/hatch auto-latch Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather Gear Shift Knob Analog Display Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT Automatic Equalizer Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Grille w/Chrome Bar 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Regular Amplifier Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Leather Door Trim Insert Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 250 Amp Alternator Fixed Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler BLIS Blind Spot Sensor Smart Device Integration Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 106 L Fuel Tank Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 78-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat 1620# Maximum Payload GVWR: 3,411 kgs (7520 lbs) Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Passenger Seat Fuel Capacity: 106L Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Requires Subscription

