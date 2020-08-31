2016 Ford Expedition

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Tires - Front Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Fixed Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
78-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
GVWR: 3,411 kgs (7520 lbs)
Driver Restriction Features
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
