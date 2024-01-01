$33,802+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
LIMITED W/REMOTE START & A/C SEATS
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$33,802
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # FB15338TM
- Mileage 175,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned 2016 Ford F-150 Limited. This truck comes with the ever popular 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine that produces a remarkable 400 Horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. This 4-wheel drive truck has a massive 13,200 pounds of towing capacity!
Key Features:
A/C Seats
Heated Front Seats
Remote Start
Backup Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Moose Jaw Ford
306-693-0651