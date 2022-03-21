Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

134,306 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sport Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sport Package

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 8871938
  2. 8871938
  3. 8871938
  4. 8871938
  5. 8871938
  6. 8871938
  7. 8871938
  8. 8871938
  9. 8871938
  10. 8871938
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8871938
  • Stock #: 8009
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF5GFD25905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8009
  • Mileage 134,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this local 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with Sport Package! Featuring the latest in technology and safety.





Of course the F-150’s styling is only part of the attraction, albeit this particular truck looks especially nice due to its XLT Sport package upgrade, a respective $2,400 and $500 combination that first adds a tarnished dark grille with a black mesh insert, halogen headlights with dark housings, sporty black hood, door, side panel and tailgate decals, black running boards, a cool chromed single square-tipped exhaust pipe, and 20” tarnished dark-painted alloys on 275/55R20 BSW all-terrain rubber.



The 2016 Ford F-150 lineup now boast the highest tow rating, biggest payload and best gasoline fuel economy in the half-ton segment, Ford's switch to a revolutionary all-aluminum body has paid off in a big way. Let's see which one is right for you.



Notably, we picked the 2015 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars..



Standard safety features on all 2016 Ford F-150 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, full-length side curtain airbags and automatic crash notification via paired cell phones.



Contact us today for more information, all trade welcome! One stop financing available.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2021 Toyota 4Runner ...
 28,000 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma S...
 81,916 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 13,672 KM
$56,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory