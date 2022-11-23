$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Knight Honda
306-693-5959
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW F350 Super Duty
Location
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9411925
- Stock #: B2706A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
