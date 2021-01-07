Menu
2016 Ford Focus

96,322 KM

Details Description

$10,717

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

SE

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

96,322KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6424297
  • Stock #: P7114A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27GL366579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7114A
  • Mileage 96,322 KM

Vehicle Description

*2016 Ford Focus SE FWD Hatchback* *This local trade has 2 set's of tires!* * *FWD, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry* * *5door Hatchback SE, Rear spoiler* * *Bluetooth Connection, MP3 Player , Smart Device Integration* ****Serving Saskatchewan since 1997 from Moose Jaw, Caronport, Central Butte, Chaplin, Eyebrow, Craik, Mortlach, Rouleau, Riverhurst, Regina, Weyburn, Assiniboia, and beyond!!* ****The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price!* *Call today for an appointment and video presentations.*

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

