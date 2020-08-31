2016 Ford Fusion

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Illuminated locking glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver Restriction Features
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
