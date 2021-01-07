Menu
2016 Ford Transit

74,267 KM

Details Description Features

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

Wagon XL

2016 Ford Transit

Wagon XL

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

74,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6443182
  Stock #: T0244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 74,267 KM

Vehicle Description

T-150 130" Med Roof XL Sliding RH Dr, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Reverse Sensing System
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Vinyl Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear window defogger
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry Pad
Running Board
3.73 LIMITED SLIP AXLE RATIO
Conventional Spare Tire
HEATED POWER MIRRORS W/TURN SIGNALS & SHORT ARM
CRUISE CONTROL W/MESSAGE CENTRE
HEAVY-DUTY ALTERNATOR -inc: 250 amp
PRIVACY GLASS -inc: tinted windshield and front door glass Rear Window Defogger
TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS -inc: trailer wiring harness blunt-cut trailer/upfit wiring to rear of vehicle trailer stability control (TSC) and tow/haul mode

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

