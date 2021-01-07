2016 Ford Transit

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Reverse Sensing System Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Seating Bucket Seats Vinyl Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Windows rear window defogger Comfort Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Keyless Entry Pad Running Board 3.73 LIMITED SLIP AXLE RATIO Conventional Spare Tire HEATED POWER MIRRORS W/TURN SIGNALS & SHORT ARM CRUISE CONTROL W/MESSAGE CENTRE HEAVY-DUTY ALTERNATOR -inc: 250 amp PRIVACY GLASS -inc: tinted windshield and front door glass Rear Window Defogger TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS -inc: trailer wiring harness blunt-cut trailer/upfit wiring to rear of vehicle trailer stability control (TSC) and tow/haul mode

