2016 GMC Sierra 1500

117,125 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

SLT

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

117,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154973
  • Stock #: 8077
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC3GG237650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

