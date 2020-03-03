Menu
2016 Honda Civic

Great Price,EX, Taylor Certified

2016 Honda Civic

Great Price,EX, Taylor Certified

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,269KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713258
  • Stock #: 6946
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F74GH011091
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Low mileage for the year this 2016 Civic EX is well equipped with all the power features including sunroof plus Bluetooth backup and lane watch cameras and much more. In brilliant white it looks great and won't last come in today for a test drive and with our on site financing you can drive it home today at Moose Jaw Toyota 1743 Main St N

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

