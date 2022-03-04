Menu
2016 Honda Pilot

191,786 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2016 Honda Pilot

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring

2016 Honda Pilot

Touring

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8612540
  • Stock #: 2290812
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H97GB505763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 191,786 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Email Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

