2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour NIGHT SKY PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 119,258 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Requires Subscription NIGHT SKY PEARL

