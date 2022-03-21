$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Renegade
Sport
Location
Knight Honda
1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4
306-693-5959
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
205,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8782901
- Stock #: CR22043B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Sport, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Black Side Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
MY SKY FIXED OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
POWER & AIR GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Air Conditioning Cruise Control Black Power Heated Exterior Mirrors
