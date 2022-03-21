2016 Jeep Renegade

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 1 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8782901

8782901 Stock #: CR22043B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 205,193 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Black Side Roof Rails Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Alpine White Knee Air Bag BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic 3.734 Final Drive Ratio MY SKY FIXED OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler POWER & AIR GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Air Conditioning Cruise Control Black Power Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.