2016 Jeep Wrangler

82,630 KM

RUBICON

2016 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

82,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9318490
  • Stock #: 2390061
  • VIN: 1C4BJWCG2GL215163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,630 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

