2016 Kia Forte

59,414 KM

Details Description

$9,588

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

LX

Location

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

59,414KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6716807
  • Stock #: PD05665
  • VIN: KNAFK4A69G5612500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,414 KM

Vehicle Description

Crimson Red Metallic 2016 Kia Forte LX FWD 1.8L I4 DOHC Dual CVVT 26/39 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000 Reviews: * Spacious interior for both sedan and coupe; numerous standard and optional features are available; quick acceleration from Forte EX and SX; dashboard and infotainment controls are easy to use; warranty coverage is better than most in the segment. Source: Edmunds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

