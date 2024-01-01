$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Nissan Murano
Base
2016 Nissan Murano
Base
Location
Moose Jaw Nissan
848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3
306-691-0016
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,192KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1GN122316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M24015A
- Mileage 167,192 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Station Wagons, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Moose Jaw Nissan
2016 Nissan Murano Base 167,192 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ 128,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue SV Premium| Leather | Front/Rear Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate 46,832 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Email Moose Jaw Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Nissan
848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3
Call Dealer
306-691-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Moose Jaw Nissan
306-691-0016
2016 Nissan Murano