4WD Mega Cab 160.5 Longhorn Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

2016 RAM 3500

108,248 KM

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 3500

Longhorn Limited, Deleted, Lifted PLUS MORE!

11960805

2016 RAM 3500

Longhorn Limited, Deleted, Lifted PLUS MORE!

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,248KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63RRNL6GG184769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,248 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Mega Cab 160.5" Longhorn Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
220-Amp Alternator

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Clearance Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
PEARL WHITE
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cold Weather Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
RamBox Delete
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS
AUXILIARY SWITCHES IN IP
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD -inc: Nexen Brand Tires
300 MM Rear Axle
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Gr...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2721kg (6000lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires Rear Wheel Spats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Limited 4x4 Tailgate ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 RAM 3500