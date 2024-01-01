$62,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 RAM 3500
Longhorn Limited, Deleted, Lifted PLUS MORE!
2016 RAM 3500
Longhorn Limited, Deleted, Lifted PLUS MORE!
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,248KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C63RRNL6GG184769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,248 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Mega Cab 160.5" Longhorn Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
220-Amp Alternator
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Clearance Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
PEARL WHITE
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cold Weather Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
RamBox Delete
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS
AUXILIARY SWITCHES IN IP
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
GVWR: 6 350 KGS (14 000 LBS)
TIRES: LT235/80R17E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD -inc: Nexen Brand Tires
300 MM Rear Axle
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake RAM Active Air 220-Amp Alternator GVWR: 5 579 kgs (12 300 lbs) Winter Front Gr...
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 2721kg (6000lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires Rear Wheel Spats
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin Heavy-Duty Automatic Front & Rear Luxury Floor Mats Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Wood Limited 4x4 Tailgate ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid with Elite Pkg 115,254 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara with LED Lighting and Trailer Tow Groups 44,337 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE 121,881 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Knight Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$62,999
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2016 RAM 3500