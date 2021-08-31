Menu
2016 Toyota Tundra

52,349 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

Location

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

52,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7981581
  • Stock #: 7977
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F18GX576377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,349 KM

Vehicle Description

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

