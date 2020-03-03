Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline SE 2.0T, Taylor Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline SE 2.0T, Taylor Certified

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

  1. 4713216
  2. 4713216
  3. 4713216
  4. 4713216
  5. 4713216
  6. 4713216
  7. 4713216
  8. 4713216
  9. 4713216
  10. 4713216
  11. 4713216
  12. 4713216
  13. 4713216
  14. 4713216
  15. 4713216
  16. 4713216
  17. 4713216
  18. 4713216
  19. 4713216
  20. 4713216
  21. 4713216
  22. 4713216
  23. 4713216
  24. 4713216
  25. 4713216
  26. 4713216
  27. 4713216
  28. 4713216
  29. 4713216
  30. 4713216
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,798KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4713216
  • Stock #: 7909
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW606821
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This is one of the fresh units that has just arrived at Moose Jaw Toyota - 1743 Main St N This vehicle is currently going thru service and detail to be ready to present to you our customer. Stay tuned for more details or call us at 306-694-1355.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 36,253 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 125,023 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 43,252 KM
$48,999 + tax & lic
Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-694-XXXX

(click to show)

306-694-1355

Send A Message