2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i
66,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9901871
- Stock #: B2827
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr xDrive28i, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
TRANSMISSION: 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD (STD)
Requires Subscription
