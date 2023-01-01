Menu
2017 BMW X3

66,590 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Honda

306-693-5959

2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

306-693-5959

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9901871
  • Stock #: B2827

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr xDrive28i, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
TRANSMISSION: 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC W/OD (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Honda

Knight Honda

1768 Main Street North, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L4

