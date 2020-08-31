Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Envision

75,230 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Envision

2017 Buick Envision

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Envision

Preferred

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,230KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5713563
  • Stock #: P7091
  • VIN: LRBFXCSA6HD124578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7091
  • Mileage 75,230 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Buick Envision AWD Sport Utility, 2.5l 4-CYL Trim - Preferred, Back up Camera, Handsfree lift gate, Heated Front seat, Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 45,547 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision ...
 75,230 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 C
 50,997 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory