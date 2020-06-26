+ taxes & licensing
306-693-4605
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3
306-693-4605
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4WD Z71 - 3.6L V6, Crew Cab, CLOTH/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM, TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector, RED HOT, Telematics, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Back-Up Camera, Climate Control, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Driver Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Mirror(s), Security System, Passenger Air Bag, Floor Mats, Aluminum Wheels, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Sliding Rear Window, Power Passenger Seat, Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3