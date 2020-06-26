Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 5259353
  2. 5259353
  3. 5259353
  4. 5259353
  5. 5259353
  6. 5259353
  7. 5259353
  8. 5259353
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,011KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259353
  • Stock #: 19454A
  • VIN: 1GCGTDENXH1200522
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4WD Z71 - 3.6L V6, Crew Cab, CLOTH/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM, TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector, RED HOT, Telematics, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Back-Up Camera, Climate Control, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Driver Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Mirror(s), Security System, Passenger Air Bag, Floor Mats, Aluminum Wheels, Floor Mats, Bucket Seats, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Sliding Rear Window, Power Passenger Seat, Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2017 GMC Terrain SLT
 77,826 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Toyota 4Runner ...
 262,536 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 55,148 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory