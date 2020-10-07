Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,320 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6002559
  2. 6002559
  3. 6002559
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,320KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6002559
  • Stock #: 21049A
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEJ4HG488665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pear
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21049A
  • Mileage 39,320 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD High Country, Engine - 6.2l, This truck has fantastic tech and comforts to keep you trucking for many years, Heated & Vented Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, Park Assist, ONSTAR 4G LTE WI-FI HOTSPOT, Lane Departure, My-link & Nav, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO(TM). INCLUDES A 3-MONTH TRIAL. Towing package, Remote Tailgate lock, easy lift Tailgate. The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 32,344 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Pathfind...
 80,734 KM
$22,997 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Allure CXL
 284,294 KM
$3,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory