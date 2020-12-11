Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,860 KM

Details Description

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6354419
  2. 6354419
  3. 6354419
  4. 6354419
  5. 6354419
  6. 6354419
  7. 6354419
  8. 6354419
  9. 6354419
  10. 6354419
  11. 6354419
  12. 6354419
  13. 6354419
  14. 6354419
  15. 6354419
  16. 6354419
  17. 6354419
  18. 6354419
  19. 6354419
  20. 6354419
  21. 6354419
  22. 6354419
  23. 6354419
  24. 6354419
  25. 6354419
  26. 6354419
Contact Seller

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,860KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6354419
  • Stock #: P7121
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1HG510917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P7121
  • Mileage 35,860 KM

Vehicle Description

*2017 Chevrolet Silverado LT* *Head turning pick up just turned up here with LOW KM's a great everyday truck with the 5.3L V8.* * *HEATED LEATHER APPOINTED FRONT SPLIT BENCH SEAT* * *Z71' OFF-ROAD PACKAGE & TRAILERING PACKAGE* * *REMOTE VEHICLE START* ** ****Serving Saskatchewan since 1997 from Moose Jaw, Caronport, Central Butte, Chaplin, Eyebrow, Craik, Mortlach, Rouleau, Riverhurst, Regina, Weyburn, Assiniboia, and beyond!!* ****The hard work is over because we've done the work search for you. Since we're motivated to do great deals, our market pricing tools ensure best market price!* *Call today for an appointment and video presentations.*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 35,835 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac Escala...
 167,401 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 59,261 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory