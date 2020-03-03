- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Wheel Covers
- Knee Air Bag
- BRIGHT WHITE
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
- ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
- LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
- CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd ...
- UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
- WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL W/COVERS (STD)
