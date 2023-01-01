$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
848 Caribou Street, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 2L3
97,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10178931
- Stock #: P1180A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 97,183 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr Crossroad, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
GVW/Payload Rating
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pearl White Tri-Coat
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
