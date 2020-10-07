Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Driver Knee Airbag Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge 3.21 Axle Ratio Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Knee Air Bag Cloth Door Trim Insert A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Bluetooth Connection Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Cloth Back Material Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Smart Device Integration Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 61.7 L Fuel Tank Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs) Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage SHADOW BLACK Driver Restriction Features HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Fuel Capacity: 61.7L ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA Requires Subscription

