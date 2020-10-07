Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Tires - Front Performance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Driver Restriction Features
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.