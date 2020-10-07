Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

55,003 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

  1. 5882856
  2. 5882856
  3. 5882856
  4. 5882856
  5. 5882856
  6. 5882856
  7. 5882856
  8. 5882856
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,003KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5882856
  • Stock #: S5328A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD0HUB32637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5328A
  • Mileage 55,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
3.21 Axle Ratio
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost GTDI Sigma -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology
GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
SHADOW BLACK
Driver Restriction Features
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Fuel Capacity: 61.7L
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford

2008 Ford F-150 BASE
 181,030 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 87,440 KM
$15,487 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 101,551 KM
$18,399 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-0651

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory