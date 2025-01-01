Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

264,228 KM

Details

$17,827

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13316498

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

  1. 13316498
  2. 13316498
  3. 13316498
  4. 13316498
  5. 13316498
  6. 13316498
  7. 13316498
  8. 13316498
  9. 13316498
  10. 13316498
  11. 13316498
  12. 13316498
  13. 13316498
  14. 13316498
  15. 13316498
  16. 13316498
  17. 13316498
  18. 13316498
  19. 13316498
Contact Seller

$17,827

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,228KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP4HKC88508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C88508TM
  • Mileage 264,228 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford

Used 2025 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2025 Jeep Compass Altitude 4x4 4,980 KM $39,166 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Sonata N LINE ULTIMATE W/ HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2024 Hyundai Sonata N LINE ULTIMATE W/ HEATED STEERING WHEEL 10,265 KM $36,746 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT for sale in Moose Jaw, SK
2022 Ford F-350 XLT 95,766 KM $68,440 + tax & lic

Email Moose Jaw Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-0651

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,827

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2017 Ford F-150