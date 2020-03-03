Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

SE Hybrid

2017 Ford Fusion

SE Hybrid

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,099KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4705485
  • Stock #: JRC91
  • VIN: 3FA6P0LU6HR225061
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

Sick of high fuel prices? This well equipped Fusion Hybrid will help cut your gas costs!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • TRANSMISSION: E-CVT AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

