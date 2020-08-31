Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

116,700 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

S

2017 Ford Fusion

S

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

116,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5759649
  • Stock #: USP2157
  • VIN: 3FA6P0G76HR172477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # USP2157
  • Mileage 116,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel spare wheel
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
3.07 Axle Ratio
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.5L iVCT
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
62.5 L Fuel Tank
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver Restriction Features
Tires: P215/60HR16 BSW
Passenger Seat
Fuel Capacity: 62.5L
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

