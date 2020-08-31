2017 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel spare wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box 3.07 Axle Ratio Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob 3 12V DC Power Outlets Wheels w/Silver Accents Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.5L iVCT Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 62.5 L Fuel Tank SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Driver Restriction Features Tires: P215/60HR16 BSW Passenger Seat Fuel Capacity: 62.5L Requires Subscription

