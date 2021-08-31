+ taxes & licensing
306-694-1355
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6
306-694-1355
+ taxes & licensing
Check out this local low mileage trade-in! It offers all the right options and equipment for your next adventure!
Ruggedly handsome, the 2017 GMC Sierra gains some nice safety tech for 2017 and remains one of the most desirable big pickups.
A jack-of-all-trades and quite good at all of them, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 has comfort, capability and versatility in equal measure. It's refined and delivers an appealing balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It's a smart choice that will serve you well.It offers some of the best hauling and towing scores among half-ton pickup trucks but it also delivers excellent real-world usability.
Contact us for more infomation, all trades welcome.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6