2017 GMC Sierra 1500

67,479 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

SLT

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

67,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7893294
  • Stock #: 2192201
  • VIN: 3GTU2NECXHG150085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this local low mileage trade-in! It offers all the right options and equipment for your next adventure!



Ruggedly handsome, the 2017 GMC Sierra gains some nice safety tech for 2017 and remains one of the most desirable big pickups.



A jack-of-all-trades and quite good at all of them, the 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 has comfort, capability and versatility in equal measure. It's refined and delivers an appealing balance between performance and fuel efficiency. It's a smart choice that will serve you well.It offers some of the best hauling and towing scores among half-ton pickup trucks but it also delivers excellent real-world usability.



Contact us for more infomation, all trades welcome.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

