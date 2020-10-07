Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

33,420 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,420KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5863797
  • Stock #: 20308A
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEKXH6154599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20308A
  • Mileage 33,420 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Terrain AWD Denali, Engine - 2.4l Heated front seats & Remote start, Universal Garage Door opener, Lane departure Warnings. Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

