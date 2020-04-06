Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

SLT

2017 GMC Yukon

SLT

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,776KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4869177
  • Stock #: 19545A
  • VIN: 1GKS2BKC0HR303359
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Looking for space, comfort, quality and luxury all in one vehicle? This 2017 GMC Yukon has all of that and more. Heated and cooled memory seats, Bose Speaker system, Cross-Traffic alert, Lane Keep assist, Rear A/C, Navigation, Bluetooth, Backup camera, Blind spot monitoring, Backup camera assist, power liftgate and more. This local trade has a clean accident record, low KM and is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle. Priced to sell, don't miss out and give us a call today (306) 693-4605. Murray GM Moose Jaw, 15 Chester Rd.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

