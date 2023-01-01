Menu
2017 Honda Civic

90,655 KM

Details

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Prairie Auto Sales

306-693-1207

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

coupe si

2017 Honda Civic

coupe si

Location

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979346
  • Stock #: 220618PM
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A54HH220618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 90,655 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic SI
1.5l Turbo | Manual
90 000km on Body | 10 000km on Engine
-
- Heated Seats
- Custom Side skirts
- Bumper from a 2020
- Type R Front Lip
- New Engine installed in March 2022
- Aftermarket Rims
- Brand new Summer Tires
- 1.5 Lowering Springs (Comes with vehicle but are not installed)
- Backup Camera
- Navigation
- Extra Set of Rims w/ 3 Winter Tires
- Bluetooth / Hands Free Mode
- Right Mirror Camera
And Much More!
-
Financing Options Available!
-
Located at 204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prairie Auto Sales

Prairie Auto Sales

204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1

306-693-1207

