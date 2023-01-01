$28,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 6 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9979346

9979346 Stock #: 220618PM

220618PM VIN: 2HGFC3A54HH220618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Mileage 90,655 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.