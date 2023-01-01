$28,999+ tax & licensing
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Prairie Auto Sales
306-693-1207
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
coupe si
Location
Prairie Auto Sales
204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1
306-693-1207
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
90,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9979346
- Stock #: 220618PM
- VIN: 2HGFC3A54HH220618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Mileage 90,655 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5l Turbo | Manual
90 000km on Body | 10 000km on Engine
-
- Heated Seats
- Custom Side skirts
- Bumper from a 2020
- Type R Front Lip
- New Engine installed in March 2022
- Aftermarket Rims
- Brand new Summer Tires
- 1.5 Lowering Springs (Comes with vehicle but are not installed)
- Backup Camera
- Navigation
- Extra Set of Rims w/ 3 Winter Tires
- Bluetooth / Hands Free Mode
- Right Mirror Camera
And Much More!
-
Financing Options Available!
-
Located at 204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Prairie Auto Sales
Prairie Auto Sales
204B Manitoba St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 1R1