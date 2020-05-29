Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,612KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5086137
  • Stock #: 20109A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2HC939095
Exterior Colour
Silver
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, Jeep holds great value plus this trim has all the comforts, with heated leather seats and steering wheel. Tow package. Look no further! We've done the work search for you, because our active market pricing tools you are ensured the best market price! Call today for an appointment and video presentations.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-XXXX

306-693-4605

