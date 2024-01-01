$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara with LED Lighting and Trailer Tow Groups
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara with LED Lighting and Trailer Tow Groups
Location
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
306-693-3673
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4AJWBG0HL595991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Xtreme Purple Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 44,337 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD 2dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
Xtreme Purple Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln
2016 Toyota Tundra Platinum 155,251 KM $39,987 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 85,326 KM $18,987 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with Camper and Tow Command Pkgs 198,748 KM $19,987 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Knight Ford Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln
661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Knight Ford Lincoln
306-693-3673
2017 Jeep Wrangler