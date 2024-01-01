Menu
4WD 2dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2017 Jeep Wrangler

44,337 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara with LED Lighting and Trailer Tow Groups

11957247

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara with LED Lighting and Trailer Tow Groups

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Used
44,337KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWBG0HL595991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Xtreme Purple Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 44,337 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 2dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 4-Pin Wiring Harness
LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
Low Beam Daytime Running Lights
Xtreme Purple Pearl
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: If ordering without AEM (Dual Top Group) the black soft top will not be included Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTO TEMP CONTROL -inc: A/C Refrigerant Humidity Sensor Air Filtering
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available GPS Navigation (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

2017 Jeep Wrangler