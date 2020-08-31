Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

163,652 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

2017 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

Sale Price

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,652KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5759670
  • Stock #: R4450A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA34HG212108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Bluetooth Connection
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Fuel Capacity: 71L
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
71 L Fuel Tank
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
3.648 Axle Ratio
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels: 17" Alloy
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance
GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,159 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way driver lumbar support and driver height adjustment
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

