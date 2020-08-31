2017 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Bluetooth Connection Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Fuel Capacity: 71L Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Urethane Gear Shift Knob Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 71 L Fuel Tank 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Full Carpet Floor Covering Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC 3.648 Axle Ratio 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels: 17" Alloy 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,159 lbs) Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way driver lumbar support and driver height adjustment Requires Subscription

