2017 Kia Sorento

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated locking glove box
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
54-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Carpet Floor Covering
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance
GVWR: 2,340 kgs (5,159 lbs)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way driver lumbar support and driver height adjustment
