2017 Lincoln MKX

136,545 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX

Select

12903356

2017 Lincoln MKX

Select

Location

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,545KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8KR7HBL10047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2592071
  • Mileage 136,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Moose Jaw Toyota

Moose Jaw Toyota

1743 Main St N, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L6

306-694-1355

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Moose Jaw Toyota

306-694-1355

2017 Lincoln MKX