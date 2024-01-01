Menu
4WD 4dr Select, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

2017 Lincoln Navigator

148,579 KM

$CALL

2017 Lincoln Navigator

Select

11960802

2017 Lincoln Navigator

Select

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

$CALL

Used
148,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2JT5HEL09296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 148,579 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Select, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

2017 Lincoln Navigator