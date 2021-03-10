Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Altima

70,615 KM

Details Description

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6715835
  2. 6715835
  3. 6715835
  4. 6715835
  5. 6715835
  6. 6715835
  7. 6715835
  8. 6715835
  9. 6715835
  10. 6715835
  11. 6715835
  12. 6715835
  13. 6715835
  14. 6715835
  15. 6715835
  16. 6715835
  17. 6715835
  18. 6715835
  19. 6715835
  20. 6715835
  21. 6715835
  22. 6715835
  23. 6715835
  24. 6715835
  25. 6715835
  26. 6715835
  27. 6715835
Contact Seller
Certified

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

70,615KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6715835
  • Stock #: D201897A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1HN311790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,615 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic. 27/39 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 167 Point Inspection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2016 Ford Fusion Tit...
 40,099 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 64,102 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L
 104,388 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory