Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

64,459 KM

Details Description Features

$30,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Ford Lincoln

306-693-3673

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

306-693-3673

Contact Seller

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10270842
  • Stock #: A3866A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Station Wagons, AWD 4dr SL, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Knight Ford Lincoln

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 49,587 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 47,105 KM
$46,987 + tax & lic
2013 Audi S4 Premium
 138,246 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Knight Ford Lincoln

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Knight Ford Lincoln

Knight Ford Lincoln

661 Thatcher Dr, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1L8

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-3673

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory