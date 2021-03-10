Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Murano

33,903 KM

Details Description

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Moose Jaw

306-693-4605

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

306-693-4605

  1. 6715892
  2. 6715892
  3. 6715892
  4. 6715892
  5. 6715892
  6. 6715892
  7. 6715892
  8. 6715892
  9. 6715892
  10. 6715892
  11. 6715892
  12. 6715892
  13. 6715892
  14. 6715892
  15. 6715892
  16. 6715892
  17. 6715892
  18. 6715892
  19. 6715892
  20. 6715892
  21. 6715892
  22. 6715892
  23. 6715892
  24. 6715892
  25. 6715892
Contact Seller
Certified

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

33,903KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6715892
  • Stock #: D201541A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MG3HN150434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,903 KM

Vehicle Description

NISSAN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED !!! CARFAX One-Owner. Pearl White 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum FWD 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic. 21/28 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 167 Point Inspection * Vehicle History

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Moose Jaw

2016 Ford Fusion Tit...
 40,099 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Encore Pr...
 64,102 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L
 104,388 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

Murray GM Moose Jaw

15 Chester Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6J 1N3

Call Dealer

306-693-XXXX

(click to show)

306-693-4605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory